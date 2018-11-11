Wilton poet gives reading in Stamford

Freelance writer and amateur photographer Pat St. Pierre will give a poetry reading on Monday, Nov.12, at 7:15 p.m., at Barnes & Noble at Stamford Town Center.

A Wilton resident, St. Pierre has been writing poetry since her high school days. Her first poem was published during college and from then on she was captivated by the written word.

She has had adult and children’s poetry, fiction, and nonfiction published on a variety of digital sites as well as in various magazines. Some publications are: Flutter Poetry Journal, Lutheran Parenting, Boston Literary Review, The Ephrastic Review, Leaves of Ink, The Metaworker, Poppy Road Review, etc.

She said her specialty “is trying to capture small vignettes of life and turn them into poems.” Many times photos will accompany the poems. Her topics vary from simple ordinary events to traveling down dark journeys.

She has had three chapbooks published: Reality of Life by Foothills Publishing, Theater of Life by Finishing Line Press, and Full Circle by Kelsay Books. All are available on Amazon.com.