Wilton football team downs Westhill, 13-6

A pair of first-quarter touchdowns held up as the Wilton High football team defeated Westhill, 13-6, on Saturday afternoon at Kennedy Stadium in Stamford.

Wilton raised its record to 5-4 going into the regular-season finale against Trinity Catholic on Nov. 22. Westhill dropped to 1-9 ahead of its final game against Stamford on Nov. 21.

Both teams were impacted by a forceful wind that swirled throughout Saturday’s game. Neither offense scored when going against the wind.

Wilton took a 6-0 lead on quarterback Jimmy O’Brien’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Reilly Bingaman with 8:05 left in the first quarter. The extra-point kick was no good.

O’Brien then tossed a swing pass to Kyle Phillips, who made the catch and ran for a 42-yard touchdown. Chris Tienken’s extra point gave the Warriors a 13-0 lead with 2:19 remaining in the opening quarter.

Although Wilton did not score again, its defense kept the Vikings scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. A penalty for a late hit by the Warriors gave Westhill a first down at the Wilton 10-yard line. The Warriors denied Westhill on three straight plays before quarterback AJ Laccona threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jakai Young. Wilton blocked the extra point to stay ahead 13-6.

The Vikings attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Wilton’s Zach Pozzi. Tyler Previte ran for 20 yards and a first down, and the Warriors then were able to run out the clock.

Notes:Matt Graham, Drew Herlyn and Bingaman had interceptions for Wilton.