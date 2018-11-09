Wilton real estate sales — Nov. 2-8, 2018

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, 2018.

10 Fox Run Road: Robert and Beatrice Schriver to Andrew B. Copley, $918,000.

126 Olmstead Hill Road: Andrew and Joanna Copley to Sarah Rhee and Daniel J. Mack, $2,262,500.

89 Rivergate Drive: William E. Zieman to Megan and Michael Sharpe, $640,000.

110 Scarlet Oak Drive: Robert L. Cushman and Gail M. Smith to Frank E. Coppola and Melissa L. Stein, $775,000.

100 Chicken Street: John P. and Jill D. Morton to Daniel S. and Heather M. Gray, $555,000.