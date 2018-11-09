Local rabbi condemns Stamford swastikas

Following the discovery of a number of swastikas drawn in chalk in Stamford on Thursday, Rabbi Rachel Berman of Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown has issued a message.

“Hatred is insidious,” she wrote on Facebook. “It surfaces in moments of pain and in moments of complacency. The Nazi swastika is a symbol of hatred, ignorance, and fear. As we mourn the loss of those killed in Thousand Oaks, and Pittsburgh, and on and on… we have to grapple with the hatred that continues to surface in our country. We can be so much more than this,” she said.

A chalk drawing of a swastika, with the words “good luck” written underneath was discovered on Thursday on Broad Street near the Ferguson Library in Stamford. Swastika drawings and messages were also found on Bedford and Forest streets.

“All three acts of vandalism appear similar. The Stamford Police Department is outraged at this act of intolerance and hate,” said Stamford Police Lt. Michael A. Noto, according to a report by the Stamford Advocate.

Stamford police are investigating the incident and are reviewing a surveillance camera video which shows a suspect at the scene at the library at around 3:30 a.m. He is described as a white or Hispanic male and was wearing blue jeans, a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Stamford police at 203-977-4444.