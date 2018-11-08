Dog missing from Warncke Road area

A brown and black dog named Ginny has been missing from the Warncke Road area in Wilton since about 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5.

According to her owners, Ginny broke out of her collar and is “likely hiding and only coming out to find food.”

Ginny is very timid, so her owners ask that people do not chase or call out to her. Instead, the owners ask anyone who sees or finds Ginny to call 203-274-1182 or 203-834-1496.

Sightings may also be reported to Wilton Animal Control at 203-563-0150.

