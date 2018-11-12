Letter: Pumpkin sales a rousing success

To the Editors:

On Halloween, the Wilton Kiwanis Club completed its fourth annual pumpkin sale. The sale was a success, with the highest proceeds ever. During the second weekend of October, the Club designated all earnings and contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Team Micah. As a three-year-old, Micah is already afflicted by this disease. He is the grandson of one of our members. A $1,800-donation was handed to that organization at its fundraising walk Nov. 4. All earnings from this and other club fundraisers are used by the Wilton Kiwanis Foundation in support of local charities.

The club wishes to thank all who shopped at our Route 7 Pumpkin Patch during the past month. Many thanks also to the Wilton Historical Society, which provided the site for our sea-of-orange sale on its grounds.

Paul Hannah

Rudi Hoefling

Pumpkin Patch Co-Chairmen

Wilton, Nov. 6