The midterm and gubernatorial election is over. Congratulations to the winners and thanks to the candidates who did not win but offered their ideas and their willingness to serve their community.

Congratulations also to Wilton’s voters for a turnout of 72.27%!

Now that it is over, let us take our wins and losses with grace, without gloating or blaming. There is much work to be done at all levels of government. Let’s roll up our sleeves and work with our neighbors to make things better.