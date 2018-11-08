Board of Selectmen briefs: POCD, Aquarion, Lunches with Lynne, and more

The following items were discussed at the Nov. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting.

POCD comments

Board members had some general comments for the Planning and Zoning Commission about the draft Plan of Conservation and Development for the commission’s Nov. 8 meeting.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said she found the draft plan to be “high on generality” and “short on details.”

The selectmen believe the plan should contain more specific action steps on issues such as housing and transportation.

Vanderslice said more detail was needed regarding traffic on Route 7 and Belden Hill. Bike and sidewalks are discussed in the plan, she said, but there are no details about funding for the sidewalks, which she believes should be part of it.

Selectwoman Deborah McFadden would like to strengthen language that encourages green and sustainable construction.

The board would also like to see more context in the plan with transportation issues and the master planning process.

The overall message about the plan, Vanderslice said, is that the draft is too general at this point and needs more specifics.

Aquarion water diversion

The board authorized $10,000 to hire Langan, a firm the town has used before, to consultant with the town on the first phase of the proposed Aquarion Water Diversion Permit.

Vanderslice said there may be two or three phases to the permit request, and the board will learn more about it at upcoming meetings.

Resident requests

Residents have contacted the first selectwoman with concerns about noise from roosters on properties.

Vanderslice said there has been an increase in the number of chickens at residences. There are more roosters too, she said, which can be noisy.

Some towns have rooster ordinances but Wilton doesn’t. “It is not that common that this issue comes up,” she said.

Since the town has not seen a great increase in roosters, Vanderslice said the board will wait to see how things develop.

Another request was to allow signs on town property advertising events in other towns. Generally, the town only allows signs for things that are Wilton based, Vanderslice said. The board agreed to keep the signs limited to Wilton events, otherwise there could be hundreds of signs posted.

Allen’s Meadow

This spring, there will be an additional 10 to 12 plots added to the Allen’s Meadow Community Garden, as well as a new composting area. Vanderslice said there are about 14 people on the waitlist who would like plots at the garden.

Gifts

A donation to the Wilton Police Department was accepted for a K9 ballistic vest for Baso the police dog.

The donation is being made by a third grader from Strongvsille, Ohio, who hopes one day to be a K9 officer. The estimated cost of the vest is $1,347.50.

A $100 donation was accepted from Gabrielle A. O’Halloran for the K9 gift fund.

Lunches with Lynne

The first selectwoman will host a session of Lunches with Lynne on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1:30 at Wilton Town Hall.

The public is invited to attend, bring a bagged lunch, and discuss ideas, concerns or questions with the first selectwoman.