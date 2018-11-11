First Zero Waste meeting draws 50

Approximately 50 representatives from Wilton and 11 other Fairfield County municipalities, as well as Mamaroneck, N.Y, came together at Middlebrook School for the first-ever Zero Waste Schools Coalition meeting on Oct. 17.

The Zero Waste Schools Coalition was formed as part of Wilton Go Green’s Zero Waste initiatives to create a platform for schools in Connecticut and beyond to connect, learn, and share ways to introduce or enhance programming to reduce waste.

During the first half of the October meeting, attendees heard from Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith, as well as members of the Wilton Zero Waste Schools Committee, Center for EcoTechnology, Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation, Curbside Compost, and representatives from Wilton’s Chartwells Food Service.

The second half of the meeting was dedicated to an open forum, during which dialogue ensued over how to work with carting companies, what should be the first steps in bringing a Zero Waste program into a school, and how to change habits and minds of all who are involved. Open invitations were made for attendees to visit other school districts, and other collaborations were also initiated.

Coalition participants will receive a follow-up email sharing contacts, presentations, and resources to continue Zero Waste discussion in their communities and encourage further outreach.

Anyone interested in reducing waste in their schools may join the Zero Waste Schools Coalition by registering at https://bit.ly/2D3C0XW.

The coalition’s next meeting will coincide with the second annual Zero Waste Faire in Wilton High School’s Zeoli Field House at 395 Danbury Road on Saturday, March 23, 2019. In the meantime, coalition members are being encouraged to advance the collective knowledge around environmental sustainability.

Information: sites.google.com/wiltonps.org/wiltonzerowaste/home.