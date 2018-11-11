Editorial: Sacrifice and service

Wilton sent 98 men and women to serve in World War I. Two did not come home. James B. Whipple died July 16, 1918. Charles R. Frederickson died Nov. 26, 1918.

The 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended what was known as The Great War will be marked on Sunday, Nov. 11, when the American Legion Post 86 — named for James B. Whipple — presents its annual parade. Veterans will march from Wilton Library on Old Ridgefield Road at 10:15 to the Veterans Memorial Green on Center Street, where the names of Whipple and Frederickson are etched into one of the granite pillars recognizing Wilton’s war dead.

The ceremony will end at 11, when church bells will toll 21 times for peace. All are invited to the parade and open house afterwards at Post 86 on Old Ridgefield Road. The ceremony is always moving and meaningful and it is well worth taking an hour out of your Sunday morning to attend.

Although Veterans Day is one of those “Monday” holidays, the post always observes it on the traditional day of Nov. 11. The 96 who came home to Wilton are no longer with us so it is up to us to remember their service and the sacrifices that required. As a nation, on this day, we remember all our veterans who are still with us and the sacrifices they have made. In return for the enduring freedom they help give to us, we must promise they need not bear their sacrifices and wounds alone, that they won’t be forgotten and their families will not have to face the future with uncertainty.

Veterans Day is less than two weeks before Thanksgiving Day. That feels right, because both holidays make us count our blessings and give thanks.