Police Log: DUIs, accidents

DUI, suspended license

Denita Sherman, 42, of Danbury, was arrested around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, after Wilton police observed her 2012 Toyota Camry going over the white fog and double-yellow lines while heading north on Danbury Road. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but Sherman continued driving for about one mile before finally pulling over. During investigation, police not only discovered that Sherman had been driving with a suspended Connecticut driver’s license, but they also smelled burnt marijuana and saw signs of impairment. Sherman admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP earlier, and a search of the car revealed 0.014 oz. of marijuana in the driver’s area. After failing to perform field sobriety tests to standard, Sherman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, failure to return license, failure to maintain proper lane, and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. Sherman was assigned a $260 bond and scheduled to appear for arraignment at Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 31.

DUI with child in car

Melissa A. Calafell, 51, of Wilton, was arrested around 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, for driving under the influence and doing so with someone under 18 years of age in the vehicle. That evening, Wilton police responded to a call about an erratic driver in Wilton Center and were able to locate the vehicle just prior to it pulling into the driveway of the operator’s residence at 120 Wolfpit Road. Upon making contact with Calafell, police suspected her to be intoxicated. They also saw a 13-year-old girl inside the vehicle. After failing standard field sobriety tests, Calafell was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she refused a breath test. Calafell posted $500 bond and was given a court date of Nov. 13 at Norwalk Superior Court. The girl was taken home and turned over to her father.

Accident with school van

Police received a 911 call reporting a crash on Westport Road involving a school bus at 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 2. A van operated by Abilis, Inc., was traveling south in the right lane near 10 Westport Road. As it approached a traffic light it was rear-ended by a Freightliner box truck, operated by Specialized Transportation, Inc. According to police, the impact pushed the van across to the middle of the road, damaging the rear taillight and shattering a glass window. Four special-needs students were helped out of the van. They did not appear to be injured, police said, but they and their counselors were taken to Norwalk Hospital by two Wilton ambulances for evaluation. The driver of the van was issued a ticket for following too closely.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic family violence call between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.