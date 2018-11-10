What’s open and closed for Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11, but some businesses and organizations will observe it on Monday, Nov. 12. Here’s what will be open and closed for this federal holiday:

Town offices will be closed Monday.

Wilton schools will be open Monday.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and open Monday, as it normally is.

Wilton Library will be open Sunday and Monday.

Post offices will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed, as it normally is, on Sunday and Monday.

Grocery stores will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles will close at 12:30 on Friday, Nov. 9, remain closed Saturday and Monday, and reopen Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:45 a.m.

The Bulletin will be open on Monday.

Send any notes for closings to [email protected].