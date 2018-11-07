Lavielle prevails in close race over Thomas

State Rep. Gail Lavielle has won a close race to maintain her seat as Wilton’s representative in the state House for the 143rd District.

According to the secretary of the state’s website, Lavielle received 6,105 votes to 5,721 for her Democratic challenger Stephanie Thomas.

Earlier in the evening at Republican headquarters in Wilton, when it appeared Lavielle would prevail but the race had not been called, she said,

“If I did win, I am very grateful for the support of my constituents. It was apparently an election of partisan sentiments and I hope that having won, that my constituents looked beyond that to vote for me. I am humbled and recognize their perspicacity and willingness to consider my work on their behalf on its merits.”

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice stopped in at the headquarters and said, “Gail is my go-to person. Gail is Wilton’s go-to person.”