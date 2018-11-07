Murphy, Himes win re-election

U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy has overwhelmingly won a second term to represent Connecticut in the nation’s capital.

Polls had barely closed Tuesday night when media outlets called the race for the 45-year-old Murphy against Republican Matthew Corey.

Wednesday morning, with 91% of precincts reporting, Murphy had more than 787,000 votes, nearly 60%, while Corey was a distant second with 537,797, 40%.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes easily turned back challenger Harry Arora Tuesday to win a sixth term in Congress.

The Democratic incumbent, first elected in 2008, finished with 60.69% of the vote, while the Republican newcomer was around 39%. Himes represents Connecticut’s Fourth District, which includes Wilton.