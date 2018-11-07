Connecticut governor’s race not yet settled, Democrats take three top state seats

Connecticut awoke Wednesday still not knowing who its next governor will be, or when that answer might be finalized. However, Democrats have won three of Connecticut’s constitutional offices and appear poised to make it a sweep of all four Wednesday morning.

Democrat Ned Lamont had 46.57% of the governor’s vote while Republican Bob Stefanowski had 45.86% of the vote according to results posted by the Secretary of the State’s office Tuesday morning, with 91.13% of precincts reporting. Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel took 3.99% of the vote.

In addition to ballots remaining to be counted, there are questions about what ballots should could.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said thousands of ballots may have to be counted by hand because they got wet during heavy rains throughout Tuesday.

Meanwhile. Stefanowski is questioning whether some late votes should be counted at all. Via his Twitter account, Stefanowski said he has sought an injunction seeking to nullify ballots cast by voters who were registered after 8 p.m. under Connecticut’s same-day voter registration law. He asked Tuesday that such ballots be set aside pending a ruling.

“Again, per guidance issued by the Secretary of State it is illegal to register voters AFTER 8pm, even if they are in line,” Stefanowski tweeted. He tweeted that a judge will hold a hearing Friday if necessary.

Those in lines in New Haven and Mansfield, near the University of Connecticut, were sworn-in en masse as the 8 p.m. closing of polls loomed, Stefanowski tweeted.

“Every registered voter currently in line at 8pm is allowed to vote. They can vote! But they can’t be mass sworn in at 7:45pm and they can’t be sworn in after 8pm. The law is clear. If you are registered and in line – vote! If you are not registered before 8pm – you can’t vote,” he tweeted.

Other seats

The only race not yet called is for Attorney General, with Democrat William Tong facing Republican Susan Hatfield. With 91% of precincts reporting, Tong has 681,301 votes, around 50%, with Hatfield at 624,465.

Incumbent Secretary of the State Denise Merrill turned back the challenge of Republican Susan Chapman, 798,237 votes to 573,047.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo won another term, the Democratic incumbent finishing with 692,177 votes, more than 100,000 above Republican Kurt Miller (590,263).

Democrats held onto the state treasurer’s office, being vacated by Denise Nappier. Democratic candidate Shawn Wood finished with 713,011 votes, while Republican Thad Gray earned 593,338.

All results were as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, with 91% of precincts reporting.