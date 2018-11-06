Will Haskell, the 22-year-old Democrat from New Canaan, has defeated longtime Republican incumbent Toni Boucher for the 26th district state senate seat.

Throughout his campaign, Haskell said his top three priorities will be gun violence, paid family leave, and transportation funding.

Boucher, 68, a Republican from Wilton, was running for a sixth term. She served as the Senate’s chief deputy majority leader, was co-chair of the Transportation and Education committees, and was vice chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.