Republican incumbent Tom O’Dea has defeated Democratic challenger Ross Tartell for the 125th house district seat. The district represents New Canaan and Wilton.

It will be O’Dea’s fourth term in the state house.

Unofficial vote (not including absentee ballots):

Tom O’Dea Ross Tartell

4,394 (New Canaan) 2,661 (New Canaan)

1,364 (Wilton) 1,572 (Wilton)

TOTAL: 5,758 4,233