News Alert: Wilton election results

Following are preliminary unofficial election results for the town of Wilton. These numbers do not include absentee ballots and will be updated as more information is made available. See full story in Thursday’s Wilton Bulletin.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, Democratic, Working Families 3,824
Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley, Republican, Independent 4,236
Rodney Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault, Libertarian 22
Mark Stewart Greenstein and John Demitrus, Amigo Constitution Liberty 10
Oz Griebel and Monte Frank, Griebel Frank For CT 97
U.S. Senator
Christopher S. Murphy, Democratic, Working Families 4,746
Matthew Corey, Republican 3,322
Richard Lion, Libertarian 36
Jeff Russell, Green 20
U.S. Representative
Jim Himes, Democratic 4,685
Harry Arora, Republican, Independent 3,477
State Senate, 26th District
Will Haskell, Democratic 3,838
Toni Boucher, Republican, Independent 4,327
State Representative, 143rd House District
Stephanie Thomas, Democratic, Working Families 2,305
Gail Lavielle, Republican, Independent 2,900
State Representative, 125th House District
Ross Tartell, Democratic 1,572
Tom O’Dea, Republican 1,364
Secretary of the State
Denise W. Merrill, Democratic, Working Families 4,128
Susan Chapman, Republican, Independent 3,847
Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn, Libertarian 56
S. Michael DeRosa, Green 46
Treasurer
Shawn Wooden, Democratic, Working Families 3,851
Thad Gray, Republican, Independent 4,022
Jesse Brohinsky, Libertarian 49
Comptroller
Kevin Lembo, Democratic, Working Families 3,997
Kurt Miller, Republican, Independent 3,922
Paul Passarelli, Libertarian 63
Edward G. Heflin, Green 44
Attorney General
William Tong, Democratic, Working Families 4,199
Sue Hatfield, Republican, Independent 3,822
Peter D. Goselin, Green 49
Judge of Probate
Doug Stern, Democratic, 4,048
Lawrence Cafero Jr., Republican, Independent 3,999
Ballot Question One
Yes 6,446
No 685
Ballot Question Two
Yes 5,797
No 1,122