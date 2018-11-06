News Alert: Wilton election results

Following are preliminary unofficial election results for the town of Wilton. These numbers do not include absentee ballots and will be updated as more information is made available. See full story in Thursday’s Wilton Bulletin.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, Democratic, Working Families  3,824
Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley, Republican, Independent  4,236
Rodney Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault, Libertarian  22
Mark Stewart Greenstein and John Demitrus, Amigo Constitution Liberty  10
Oz Griebel and Monte Frank, Griebel Frank For CT   97

U.S. Senator
Christopher S. Murphy, Democratic, Working Families  4,746
Matthew Corey, Republican  3,322
Richard Lion, Libertarian  36
Jeff Russell, Green  20

U.S. Representative
Jim Himes, Democratic  4,685
Harry Arora, Republican, Independent  3,477

State Senate, 26th District
Will Haskell, Democratic  3,838
Toni Boucher, Republican, Independent  4,327

State Representative, 143rd House District
Stephanie Thomas, Democratic, Working Families  2,305
Gail Lavielle, Republican, Independent  2,900

State Representative, 125th House District
Ross Tartell, Democratic  1,572
Tom O’Dea, Republican  1,364

Secretary of the State
Denise W. Merrill, Democratic, Working Families  4,128
Susan Chapman, Republican, Independent  3,847
Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn, Libertarian  56
S. Michael DeRosa, Green  46

Treasurer
Shawn Wooden, Democratic, Working Families  3,851
Thad Gray, Republican, Independent  4,022
Jesse Brohinsky, Libertarian  49

Comptroller
Kevin Lembo, Democratic, Working Families  3,997
Kurt Miller, Republican, Independent  3,922
Paul Passarelli, Libertarian  63
Edward G. Heflin, Green  44

Attorney General
William Tong, Democratic, Working Families  4,199
Sue Hatfield, Republican, Independent  3,822
Peter D. Goselin, Green  49

Judge of Probate
Doug Stern, Democratic,  4,048
Lawrence Cafero Jr., Republican, Independent  3,999

Ballot Question One
Yes  6,446
No   685

Ballot Question Two
Yes  5,797
No  1,122

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This