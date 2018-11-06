News Alert: Wilton election results

Following are preliminary unofficial election results for the town of Wilton. These numbers do not include absentee ballots and will be updated as more information is made available. See full story in Thursday’s Wilton Bulletin.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, Democratic, Working Families 3,824

Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley, Republican, Independent 4,236

Rodney Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault, Libertarian 22

Mark Stewart Greenstein and John Demitrus, Amigo Constitution Liberty 10

Oz Griebel and Monte Frank, Griebel Frank For CT 97

U.S. Senator

Christopher S. Murphy, Democratic, Working Families 4,746

Matthew Corey, Republican 3,322

Richard Lion, Libertarian 36

Jeff Russell, Green 20

U.S. Representative

Jim Himes, Democratic 4,685

Harry Arora, Republican, Independent 3,477

State Senate, 26th District

Will Haskell, Democratic 3,838

Toni Boucher, Republican, Independent 4,327

State Representative, 143rd House District

Stephanie Thomas, Democratic, Working Families 2,305

Gail Lavielle, Republican, Independent 2,900

State Representative, 125th House District

Ross Tartell, Democratic 1,572

Tom O’Dea, Republican 1,364

Secretary of the State

Denise W. Merrill, Democratic, Working Families 4,128

Susan Chapman, Republican, Independent 3,847

Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn, Libertarian 56

S. Michael DeRosa, Green 46

Treasurer

Shawn Wooden, Democratic, Working Families 3,851

Thad Gray, Republican, Independent 4,022

Jesse Brohinsky, Libertarian 49

Comptroller

Kevin Lembo, Democratic, Working Families 3,997

Kurt Miller, Republican, Independent 3,922

Paul Passarelli, Libertarian 63

Edward G. Heflin, Green 44

Attorney General

William Tong, Democratic, Working Families 4,199

Sue Hatfield, Republican, Independent 3,822

Peter D. Goselin, Green 49

Judge of Probate

Doug Stern, Democratic, 4,048

Lawrence Cafero Jr., Republican, Independent 3,999

Ballot Question One

Yes 6,446

No 685

Ballot Question Two

Yes 5,797

No 1,122