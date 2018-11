Holiday shoppers can get a head start at the Holiday Market being held this weekend at Old Town Hall in Wilton. Featured vendors are Cynthia Alexander, Suzanne Saltzman, Jean Forte Vintage Gifts, and Anita Designs.

Dates and times of the Holiday Market are Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 to 5, and Sunday, Nov. 11 from noon to 5. Old Town Hall is at 69 Ridgefield Road, across the street from the Congregational Church. Parking and entrance are off Belden Hill Road.