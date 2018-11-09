Schools introduce concern-reporting service

In an effort to encourage students to raise concerns about classmates or school safety — and in recognition of students’ possible reluctance to speak directly to adults — the Wilton Public School District has introduced a new service this year called Speak Up.

Speak Up allows students to report concerns they have about the well-being of fellow students or school safety by texting or calling 203-514-0531 or emailing [email protected].

According to the school district’s website, Speak Up emails are monitored “at all times” by trained Gaggle safety representatives, who evaluate student-submitted tips and send emails regarding non-life-threatening items to designated school staff. If an emergency situation arises, the representatives call school officials or law enforcement.

Students are encouraged to report issues of concerns, such as:

Bullying — experience or observed in-person or online.

Any knowledge of a planned fight or disturbance of any kind.

Someone threatening or bringing a weapon to school.

If they or another student is in crisis, depressed, self-harming or thinking about suicide.

To learn more, visit wiltonps.org/i-want-to/speak-up-cybertip-hotline.