National ensemble performance

Wilton High School sophomore Adarsh Varghese is one of only a handful of Connecticut students to be selected to sing at the 2018 National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Ensembles later this month in Orlando, Fla.

Students nationwide were chosen for this honor through an audition process. Eligible students first qualified for their state-level honor ensemble program and then competed against top students for a spot in these national honor ensembles.

Adarsh is a tenor member of Wilton High School’s concert choir and acapella ensemble.