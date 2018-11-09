Pianist Hamelin in Candlelight concert

For the second concert in its 71st season, Wilton Candlelight Concerts will present pianist Marc-André Hamelin in a program of music by Bach, Feinberg, and Chopin. The concert will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 4, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

Hamelin is known for his fresh readings of the well-known works and his exploration of lesser known works of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

This season, Hamelin will also perform in Carnegie Hall and at Duke University. Abroad, he has concerts scheduled in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Munich, Germany. He has recorded some 50 CDs for the Hyperion label including his own highly inventive “12 Etudes in all the minor keys.”

Tickets for his Wilton concert may be obtained at the door for $30; $25 for seniors; 16 and under admitted free. For more information on this concert or on the Candlelight series, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org. To be added to the brochure mailing list for the 2019/2020 season, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefits the Wilton Library Association an accepts individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions.