Seniors hear talk on housing for veterans

The Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Nov. 15, 11:30 to 2, at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk.

A representative from Homes for the Brave will talk on how this housing for veterans got started and helped them get back to work. The group will collect donations for veterans: towels, twin-size sheets, men’s and women’s socks, T-shirts, and fleece pajamas in medium and large.

The club is also accepting reservations for its annual Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 to 2, at the Norwalk Inn on East Avenue. There is a choice of prime rib or baked salmon with dill sauce and there will be entertainment. All are welcome. Call 203-229-0870 or 203-866-9732 for more information.