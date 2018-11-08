Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Musical comedy. Tickets: $30/$35 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Destroy Your Hard Drive, Saturday, Nov. 10, 10-2, Wilton Library. Singularity Technology, the library’s robotics team, will remove hard drives from computers and destroy the drives. Fund-raiser, minimum $20 donation.

Making Felted Mittens, Saturday, Nov. 10, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will learn the origins of felting and they will make mittens from recycled sweaters. They will also make a healthy snack. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Musical comedy. Tickets: $30/$35 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Veterans Day Parade, Sunday, Nov. 11, 10:15 a.m., Wilton Center. The parade steps off from the library and marches to the Veterans Memorial Green on Center Street. A ceremony will conclude by 11, when church bells will toll 21 times for peace. Open house at American Legion Post 86, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, immediately after. All welcome.

Bell Ensembles Concert, Sunday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road. Chamber concert of Music on the Hill bell ensembles — solos, duets, trios, to sextets and more — performing popular classics. Donations welcome; $20 suggested. Information: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.

Wilton Candlelight Concert, Sunday, Nov. 11, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin will perform. Works by Bach, Chopin and Feinberg. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected]. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Nov. 14, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is the Door by Magda Szabo. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Alzheimer’s Discussion, Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In recognition of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a panel discussion with author Mary Hogan who will talk about her new novel, Left, a memoir/novel hybrid inspired in part by her husband’s dementia at a relatively early age. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Nov. 16, Wilton Library. More than 20 artists from Firing Circuits Studios in Norwalk will exhibit during November and December. Reception free and open to the public.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, Nov. 17, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Nov. 17, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tinsmithing Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Nov. 17, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 may make “tin” cookie cutters as they learn what it was like to apprentice in a tinsmith shop. They will use the cookie cutters in making their snack. Members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In Poliwood, Oscar winning director, Barry Levinson, documents the 2008 Democratic and Republican National conventions and looks at the way Hollywood celebrity and political activism have become entwined. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Day after Thanksgiving Movies, Friday, Nov. 23, Wilton Library. The Incredibles will be shown from 10:15 to 12:15. The Incredibles 2 will be shown from 2 to 4. Free, no registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Nov. 26, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Capucine Gros will exhibit her work influenced by traveling to several national parks. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Quiet American by Graham Greene. Information: 203-834-6240.

Holiday Book Sale, Thursday, Nov. 29, noon, Wilton Library. Annual sale opens and continues through Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Business consultant Bernie Kettle will present 5 Secret Strategies to Generating More Profits, Working Fewer Hours. Presented by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

English Paper and Appliqué, Friday, Nov. 30, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Professional quilter Carolina Asmussen presents this workshop. Materials fee of $10 in advance. Bring small scissors. Limited to eight adults, 18 and older. Register: 203-762-6342.

Winter Warming Party, Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, seasonal brews, artisan chocolates. Members: $75, $80/non-members. Space is limited, registration required: amblerfarm.org.

EMR Certification Course, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-10 p.m., WVAC Headquarters, 234 Danbury Road. First session of an 80-hour training program to become an emergency medical responder (EMR). Cost: $700, 100% reimbursable to students who join Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and remain in good standing for one year. Register: 203-246-7892 or [email protected].