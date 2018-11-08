Library Lines

Trashing old computers

Singularity Technology, Wilton Library’s award-winning robotics team, is offering up its fifth annual Destroy Your Hard Drive fund-raiser on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 to 2. The fund-raiser has a dual benefit — it helps people safely get rid of their old computers by destroying any information that is stored in them, and it provides an essential source of funds for the team’s competitions and materials. People can bring in their whole computers — they don’t have to drill inside the guts of the computer to remove the hard drive. The kids will gladly do that and then they will smash away. People can hang out with the kids and watch their data safely being demolished, or they can drop and go. The fund-raiser is $20 per computer. Receipts will be provided.

Little hands, lots of music

Children ages 4 through 8 and their caregivers can enjoy Meet the Instruments, on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 4. This workshop will provide children with a wonderful hands-on introduction to the violin, viola, and cello. Students will be able to touch, tap, and pluck strings in a fun, interactive environment. The instructor is Seray Goktekin, whose musical career spans 20 years with formal education in classical violin performance, music theory, and aural studies from the Manhattan School of Music. See the library’s registration link for details. Registration is required.

Computer buying

The holidays are almost here, which makes this prime computer-buying season. Before stepping into a store or venturing online and getting lost in a plethora of information, visit the library’s tech intern on Sunday, Nov. 11, for Computer Buying for the Holidays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Jake has some great ideas and it may be fun just to “pick his brain” and get some much-needed direction in what’s new and different. Consultations are in 15-minute increments on a first-come, first-served basis. Happy buying!

Crafted gift-giving made easy

The library’s popular Pop-Up Shop is back again as a prelude to the holidays. The shop is open Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 10 to 6. Savvy shoppers will be able to get a jump on holiday buying with merchandise such as golf towels, chef’s aprons, button pins, baby bibs, wine stoppers, bottle openers, tea towels and so much more — all done in the library’s Innovation Station. Once people see the beautifully embroidered, etched and crafted items, they may be inspired to make their own creations using all the equipment in Innovation Station.

Library readers convene

The Wilton Library Readers get together this month on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from noon to 1:30 to discuss The Door by Magda Szabo. Participants are invited to bring their lunches; the library provides beverages. There is a special session of the Readers next month with a “book and a movie” concept on Dec. 12, from noon to 2:30. The group will discuss The Bear Came Over the Mountain, a short story by Alice Munro, and then the film adaptation, Away From Her, starring Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent and Olympia Dukakis will be screened. Registration is strongly recommended for both programs especially as inclement weather approaches.

Author speaks at Alzheimer’s program

Author Mary Hogan joins this year’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month panel with a talk about her new novel, Left, which she describes as a kind of memoir/novel hybrid inspired in part by her own love story with her husband and the emergence of his dementia at a relatively early age. The program is Thursday, Nov. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mary will kick off the program by talking about her book and experience. Then the panel will discuss topics such as: the medical implications of Alzheimer’s, communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics. A Q&A session will follow. The moderator is Shanon Jordan, Southwestern Regional Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter. Panelists include Hogan plus Alan Radin, M.D.; geriatrician Danielle Ramos; Robin Roscillo, Elder Support Services; and attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. Book signing and purchase will be available courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Registration is recommended for this free event.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.