Noontime election turnout exceeds 30% despite confusing poll texts

As of noon today, six hours after the polls opened, Wilton’s registrars of voters report 4,319 electors had come out to cast a ballot in the mid-term and gubernatorial election for a turnout of 33%. Voting will continue until 8 p.m.

Turnout in the three districts was:

District 1 — 1,369

District 2 — 1,605

Disteict 3 — 1,345

There have also been 31 Election Day registrations bringing the total number of Wilton voters to 12,933.

The registrars did report one anomaly this year. Several voters reported receiving text messages today indicating they should vote at a specific location. These locations were not Wilton polling places. It is not known where the texts came from.

Wilton’s polling places are:

District 1 — The Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road.

District 2 — Cider Mill School gym, 240 School Road.

District 3 — Middlebrook School gym, 131 School Road.

Anyone who receives a text telling them to vote elsewhere is invited to call The Bulletin at 203-442-4104 or email [email protected]

The Office of the Secretary of the State partners with the State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC) to jointly run an Election Day hotline that allows voters to report any problems at polling places or any violations of state or federal law. Voters should call 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or email [email protected] to report any problems that they observe or encounter. Both the Office of the Secretary and SEEC work closely with the FBI and the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut to ensure that voters’ rights are protected under federal law.