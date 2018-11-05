Obituary: Edward Richard Hyde, of Wilton

Edward Richard Hyde, of Wilton, CT, passed away at Norwalk Hospital on May 12, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Hyde. Edward was born in New York City on July 17, 1923, the son of Edward Sr. and Clara Hyde. He was raised in Queens, NY, and was an Eagle Scout before graduating from Newtown High School; graduated from Purdue University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948; and from George Washington University with a Law degree (Juris Doctor) in 1951. He was a member of the Bar in CT, NY and D.C.

Edward was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific (Guam) in the 315th Bomb Wing (VH), as a navigator on a B-29. Upon return, after graduation, he worked for the patent office in Washington D.C. for 4 years, then moved to Long Island for employment by Western Union. In 1959, Edward became the head of the patent department at the Perkin-Elmer Corporation, relocating to Wilton. In 1972, Edward left Perkin-Elmer to work for the Agency for the International Development of the State Department, moving to Washington D.C. There, he was instrumental in setting up patent legal systems in developing countries. In 1977, Edward returned to Wilton, opening a law office on Route 7, practicing general law. He was an expert in international intellectual property (patents, copyrights, & trademarks), and was published in this subject. During this time, he taught his specialties at the University of Bridgeport and Quinnipiac College.

Upon retirement in 1996, Edward stayed very active in local Wilton activities, including Wilton Commons, Ogden House, American Legion, Wilton Library, Perkin-Elmer Retire Club and ‘Stay at Home.’ He was also active in the Center for International Studies, the Saugatuck Power Squadron and was a founder of the Fairfield county chapter of the Federalist Society. Edward did Pro Bono legal work for many of these organizations. During this time, Edward was a visiting professor at Universities in various developing and eastern European countries.

Edward was an avid skier, usually in southern Vermont with his family. He was a sailor all his life mostly in Long Island sound and Danish waters, as well as having had a keen interest in ornithology and music. He did extensive world traveling, especially to areas of historical interest.

He leaves behind his wife Dorothy, his son Edward, his grandson Mikkel, and his two great-grandchildren Matias and Tilda.

Edward was interred at St. Raymond’s Cemetery (the Bronx) on May 16. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Route 7, in Wilton on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00am. There will be a remembrance gathering after the service in the adjoining hall.

Memorial donations can be made to: Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center, sstv-Capital Improvement, c/o Sr. Marie Lucie, 76 W. Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851.