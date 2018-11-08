Senior Center News

Thanksgiving Luncheon and jewelry sale

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, at noon, there will be a Thanksgiving luncheon at the senior center. The cost is $3. For reservations, call 203-834-6238.

On the same day from 11:30 to 1, the Turnover Shop will be having a jewelry sale at the senior center. All jewelry will be priced at $1. There will be necklaces, bracelets, pins, watches, rings, pendants, and more! The Turnover Shop is a volunteer-run charitable organization and beneficiaries include Visiting Nurse & Hospice, Wilton PTA, Wilton Relay for Life, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance, and Salvation Army.

Come have a delicious lunch, shop for some jewelry, and support great local causes.

Coming events

Friday, Nov. 9, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (new session starts today).

Monday, Nov. 12, senior center closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting, 1:30, Mah Jongg.

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 10, Writers Group; 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12:00 Thanksgiving Lunch; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.