Wilton real estate sales — Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2018

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, 2018.

9 Oak Ledge Lane: 54 Wilridge RD LLC to Rhett and Magdalena De La Harpe, $489,000.

427 Thayer Pond Road: Thomas and Marie Cullen to Christopher and Kelly Ullman, $799,000.

586 Danbury Road: River Crossings LLC to Bridge Crossings Lane, $350,000.

978 Danbury Road: Motors Group Associates LP to 962 Danbury Realty LLC, $2,500,000.

42 Old Mill Road: Victor Melendez and Lilian Galaviz to Joe and Danna Renfro, $845,000.

53 Dirksen Drive: Michael and Teresa Malvarosa to Izabela Hatvani, $840,000.

11 Crosswicks Ridge Road: Jack and Margaret S. Cooper to Christopher Peterson, $857,500.

324 Olmstead Hill Road: Michael and Jill Grant to Nicole F. Perrault, $635,000.