Obituary: Joy R. Morrison, formerly of Wilton

Joy Reycroft Morrison (nee Hingston), found her place in the Heavenly Band October 30th, 2018. She passed peacefully at North Hill in Needham, Ma. with her son William by her side.

Loved by all she met, sorely missed by all she has left behind, Joy led a life full of family, compassion, spirit, and fun. She was a passionate cellist, sailor, collector of shells, homemaker. She was possessed by a questing soul that never stopped learning.

Joy was born in Springfield, Ma., in 1928. In 1947 Joy met the love of her life, Alan Frackleton Morrison and they were married at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brookline, Ma. They and their three children, Linda, William and Duncan lived and thrived in Wellesley Ma., until they moved to Wilton, Ct. in 1963, where they worked as a team to build the A. F. Morrison Co, the old Mannix Chevrolet building above the train station on RT. 7.

After their children finished school Joy and Alan moved to Hanover, N.H., while building their retirement home in Falmouth, Ma., where Joy learned to sail, continued to play cello, and devoted herself to her family, friends and grandchildren. They ended their days in Needham, Ma. at Northhill. Joy was also a member of the Charles River Chapter of the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross.

Joy is survived by her children Linda, William and Duncan and their partners Fred, Jayne and Ivana and five grandchildren Anna, Nathan, Benjamin, Nakima and Becah. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Alan and many friends and family, and guaranteed a warm reception at the Pearly Gates.

A service is scheduled for Nov. 10th, at 2 pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494. For information please contact William Morrison 802-522-2929. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers.