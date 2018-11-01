Wilton dentist buys back Halloween candy

Got too much candy after Halloween?

Wilton Pediatric Dentistry is offering a candy buy back program now through Nov. 10. The office is offering $1 per pound, up to $5 per child.

Trying to decide which candies to give up? Dr. Ashleigh Sebro says the worst candies for your teeth are the sticky ones such as caramels and gummies. Less harmful are chocolates, peanut butter cups and candies that “melt.”

Those who turn in their candy at the office at 101 Old Ridgefield Road may enter to win a Halloween prize basket.