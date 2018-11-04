Children who have Election Day off from school are invited to participate in the Seventh Annual Election Day Scavenger Hunt on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road.

From 11:30 to 12:30 on Tuesday, Nov. 6, children 8 and up can search the society’s historic 18th- and 19th-Century buildings with clues in hand, peering into corners, lofts, and nooks and crannies of historic houses and barns as the scavenger hunt proceeds.

Prizes will be awarded and slices of historic Election Day Cake will be served. The cost is $5 per member family, $10 per non-member family. Register at [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.