Making felted mittens

One of the world’s oldest textiles, felt is created from wool or other animal fibers that are densely matted together. Because of its insulating properties, it has long been used for hats, mittens, blankets, rugs, yurts, boots and clothing.

Children ages 6 to 12 may learn to make felted mittens from recycled sweaters on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. They will also help make their own healthy snack.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.