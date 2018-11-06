What can you make from tin?

In Colonial times, boys could apprentice at a tinsmith shop where they learned to make funnels, plates, cups, candle holders, lanterns, coffee pots, pails, whistles, bowls, canteens, chandeliers, and even tin “speaking trumpets,” a Colonial style of megaphone.

Children ages 6 to 12 can get a taste of that apprenticeship with a tinsmithing workshop on Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury road. They will learn to make cookie cutters and then use them in making sugar cookies as a snack.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.