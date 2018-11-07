Rotary Club will award grants

The Rotary Club of Wilton’s 2018 grant application period is now open. Twice a year the club distributes community grants to nonprofit service organizations in the local Wilton area.

The club’s grants committee looks for innovative projects and services that respond to community issues, address local needs, are available to the community as a whole or large segment in need, and will improve community members’ lives.

All applications and supporting documentation must be received by Nov. 15. The application may be found at wiltonrotaryclub.org.

For additional information, email [email protected].