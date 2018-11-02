On the Campaign Trail: Thomas and Lavielle

Pro-choice group endorses Thomas

NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut PAC — a pro-choice advocacy nonprofit organization dedicated to working toward strong protections for reproductive freedom — has endorsed Democrat Stephanie Thomas’s candidacy for election as Connecticut’s 143rd House district representative.

“There is much at stake in Connecticut when it comes to women’s reproductive health,” Thomas said in a press release.

Thomas said she has “long supported a woman’s right to control their reproductive choice, which often correlates directly with their economic security,” and is “proud to stand up for all women’s rights, from contraceptive coverage to pay equity to paid family leave.”

Working families support Thomas

Democratic candidate for Connecticut’s 143rd House district, Stephanie Thomas, has been endorsed by the Connecticut Working Families Party, an independent political organization.

Thomas said the Connecticut Working Families Party has been “fighting for decades for affordable health care, job creation, quality public education, raising the minimum wage, alleviating the student debt crisis, and environmental reform,” and she knows “first-hand that most people want a hand up and not a hand out.”

“Good health, quality education and the ability to earn a living wage are the building blocks to ensure that families can take care of themselves without state support,” she said.

Lavielle receives gun sense distinction

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) received the Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction designation from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America for standing up for gun violence prevention and recognizing gun safety. Instead of offering formal candidate endorsements, the organization recognizes candidates who have pledged to support gun safety measures.

“People in the 143rd District have made clear their desire to see bipartisan action on gun safety and school security, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the legislature to address this,” Lavielle said in a press release.

“I am grateful to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense for according me the distinction of Gun Sense Candidate, and look forward to continuing to work hard in support of sensible gun safety measures.”