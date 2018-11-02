Finance board seeks more input on survey

The Board of Finance survey subcommittee is hoping to get more responses to a town-wide survey in order to find out the financial priorities of Wilton taxpayers.

The survey is available at wiltontaxpayer.com and takes about 10 minutes to fill out. It is completely anonymous.

At a meeting of the subcommittee on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the group discussed ways to encourage the public to respond to the survey, including sending press releases to local media, designing a flyer/poster about the survey and getting volunteers from Wilton High School to man a kiosk at the library. Posters may also be displayed on Election day in order to reach respondents.

The finance board is hoping to hear from as many Wilton taxpayers as possible. The survey will be online for the next five weeks.