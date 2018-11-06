Public hearing on service station

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing during its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13, for a special permit application from Black Gold Wilton, LLC, to convert an existing motor vehicle service station and three-bay auto repair shop at 210 Danbury Road to a service station and convenience store.

Anyone wishing to speak on this matter may appear and be heard at the public hearing. Written communication will also be accepted prior to the conclusion of the hearing.

The Nov. 13 meeting is scheduled to take place at 7:15 p.m. in Room A of the town hall annex.