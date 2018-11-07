Letter: YMCA pushes forward on building campaign

To the Editors:

For the past two years, I have had the distinct pleasure to lead the Riverbrook Regional YMCA Board of Directors, and this after nine years serving on the Y Board. During that decade of behind-the-scenes oversight, I have seen how deeply the Y contributes to our community. Thousands of people are impacted by the efforts of this amazing organization — multiple hundreds of kids, families and seniors every day. It is literally a community treasure, all the more so in that none of our support comes from town tax revenue.

It is an exciting time for our Y. The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is pushing forward on its Building New Stories campaign to renovate the Wilton Family YMCA branch. Since the launch of our campaign we have witnessed many successes and are thankful to have reached several important milestones due to valued donors, staff and an incredible group of fellow Board members. This is amazing work and allows our Y to continue its tradition of building a stronger community for all.

During 2017, the staff and many Board members worked with our architect designing a renovation that would enhance health and wellness and the many programs that the Y offers. The bids for the project received in the spring 2018 brought the cost above our renovation budget so the Board of Directors decided to review and amend the design to ensure that the key planned improvements are retained and stay close to our mission supporting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We are looking forward to breaking ground in early 2019.

We take the responsibility of these major building improvements as a hand-off to the next generation of leadership in our town and in the communities of Norwalk and Redding that our charter includes. Our future is bright and we are committed to meeting the needs of the Wilton community. We know this would not be possible without the ongoing support of city and town officials, community leaders, local financial institutions, community organizations, businesses and generous donors.

We are fortunate to have passionate staff, volunteers and members of the Y who believe in the good work we do and are integral to our success. We look forward to expanding our impact and helping more individuals, children and families in everything we do through our Building New Stories campaign.

Clay Larsen

Chairman, Riverbrook Regional YMCA Board of Directors

Wilton, Oct. 30