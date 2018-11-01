Five days until Election Day

Registered Wilton voters will have the opportunity to vote for Connecticut’s next governor, legislators, and other leaders on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Wilton’s three polling places will be open from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. on Election Day:

District 1: Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road.

District 2: Cider Mill School gym, 240 School Road.

District 3: Middlebrook School cafeteria, 131 School Road.

A voter look-up service and a map of Wilton’s district division can be accessed from WiltonCt.org/departments/voter/voter4.asp.

Candidates

On the ballot of each Wilton voter are 11 seats to be filled.

When it comes to state representatives, Wilton’s first and third districts will choose between Republican incumbent Gail Lavielle and Democrat Stephanie Thomas for Connecticut’s 143rd House District, while Wilton’s second district will choose between Democrat Ross Tartell and Republican incumbent Tom O’Dea for Connecticut’s 125th House District.

All three Wilton districts will vote on the following races:

Governor and lieutenant governor: There are five candidates vying to succeed Democrat Dannel Malloy as governor of Connecticut:

Democrat Ned Lamont, with Susan Bysiewicz as lieutenant governor.

Republican Bob Stefanowski, with Joe Markley as lieutenant governor.

Libertarian Rodney Hanscomb, with Jeffrey Thiebault as lieutenant governor.

Amigo Constitution Liberty Party member Mark Stewart Greenstein, with John Demitrus as lieutenant governor.

Griebel Frank for CT Party member Oz Griebel, with Monte E. Frank as lieutenant governor.

State Senate: Democratic New Canaan resident Will Haskell is running against Republican incumbent Toni Boucher, of Wilton, for Connecticut’s 26th State Senate District seat.

Treasurer: Republican Thad Gray, Democrat Shawn Wooden, and Libertarian Jesse Brohinsky are vying to succeed Democrat Denise Nappier as Connecticut’s treasurer.

Attorney general: In Connecticut’s attorney general race are Democrat William Tong, Republican Sue Hatfield, and Green Party member Peter D. Goselin.

Comptroller: Republican Kurt Miller, Libertarian Paul Passarelli, and Green Party candidate Edward G. Heflin are running against Democratic incumbent Kevin Lembo to be Connecticut’s comptroller.

U.S. Senate: Running against Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy for a seat in the U.S. Senate are Republican Matthew Corey, Libertarian Richard Lion, and Green Party candidate Jeff Russell.

U.S. Congress: Democratic incumbent Jim Himes is running against Republican Harry Arora to be representative of Connecticut’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Secretary of the state: Democratic incumbent Denise W. Merrill is being challenged by Republican Susan Chapman, Libertarian Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn, and Green Party candidate S. Michael DeRosa for Connecticut’s secretary of the state seat.

Probate judge: Democrat Doug Stern and Republican Lawrence Cafero are running to be the next probate judge of the Norwalk-Wilton district — a seat that’s been held by Republican Anthony DePanfilis for six four-year terms.

Proposed amendments

The Nov. 6 ballot will also include two proposed amendments to the Constitution of the State of Connecticut — one about the state’s Special Transportation Fund and the other about public hearings and enactment of legislation regarding transfer, sale, or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property.

If approved, the Special Transportation Fund amendment would impose constitutional protections on state transportation funding, while the other would limit the General Assembly’s ability to pass legislation that requires a state agency to transfer (sell or otherwise convey) any state real property (land or buildings) or property interest to non-state entities.

Read more about these two state ballot questions here.

Ballots

A sample ballot for Wilton’s first and third districts can be viewed at here, and a sample ballot for Wilton’s second district is available at here.

Absentee ballots were made available in the town clerk’s office at town hall Oct. 5. They must be received in the town clerk’s office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

More voters

According to information provided by the Wilton registrars of voters, the town has gained more than 1,000 new registered voters within one year’s time.

There were 12,734 registered voters as of Oct. 12 — 1,026 more than the 11,708 registered on Oct. 12, 2017.

Of Wilton’s 12,734 voters, 6,650 are female and 6,002 are male.

At 4,873, unaffiliated voters make up the largest registered voter group in town, followed by Republicans at 4,111, Democrats at 3,645, and other minor parties at 105.

According to the results of polls posted on The Bulletin’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, 96% of readers said they plan to vote in the November election. For last November’s municipal election, Wilton had a voter turnout rate of approximately 33%.

Registration deadlines

Tuesday, Oct. 30, was the deadline for several voter registration opportunities. It was the date by which all mailed-in voter registration cards had to be postmarked, it was the last regular in-person voter registration session in the Wilton registrar of voters office for the Nov. 6 election, and it was the day online voter registration closed down.

However, those with voting privileges — as to citizenship, residency, or age — have until 5 p.m., Nov. 5, to apply in person, with identification and proof of residency, at the registrars’ town hall office at 238 Danbury Road, and members of the armed forces — as well as those recently discharged — may be admitted as electors any time before 5 p.m. that day.

There will also be Election Day voting registration offered at town hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 6. Proof of identity and proof of residence are both required.

One must be at least 18 years of age by the date of the election to vote in it. In all cases, voters must be U.S. citizens and Wilton residents. If previously convicted of a felony, confinement and parole must have been completed.

Information: 203-563-0111.