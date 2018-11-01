Police Log: Pursuit, forgery, possession, failure to appear, and more

Stolen cars lead to pursuit

Wilton police responded to a complaint around 3 a.m., Friday, Oct. 26, that two motor vehicles — a 2010 Honda Accord and 2005 Toyota Solara — had been stolen from Coley Road. Officers saw the cars leaving the area and tried to stop them, but were engaged in a pursuit that was called off in Norwalk on Chestnut Hill Road. According to police, the driver of the stolen Honda — 20-year-old Bridgeport resident Leondre Crockett — crashed the car in Bridgeport while being pursued by Connecticut State Police. He was apprehended and faces charges in Wilton. Shortly after, the Toyota was found abandoned in Norwalk with heavy front-end damage. The incident is under investigation.

Possession, reckless driving

Isa Kurti, 30, of New Fairfield, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana after being pulled over by police on Oct. 24. Around 7 p.m., a Wilton police sergeant observed a vehicle, driven by Kurti, pass his location recklessly and radioed another officer to locate the car. Once the vehicle was stopped, police found pills and THC oil inside the car. Kurti was arrested and taken to the police station. He was released on $2,500 bond and given a Nov. 8 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

Failure to appear

Renan A. Aguilar-Estrada, 41, of Norwalk, was arrested for second degree failure to appear after his pickup truck was stopped by Wilton police on Route 7 around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26. Upon stopping the truck, police discovered that not only did Aguilar-Estrada not have a driver’s license, but he had an active warrant from Stamford Superior Court for failing to appear at a scheduled court date resulting from traffic offenses issued by Stamford police. Aguilar-Estrada was processed at the Wilton police station and released on a $2,500 bond with a Nov. 5 court date in Stamford.

Possession with intent to sell

Donald M. Moody, 20, of Hamden, was arrested and charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana with intent to sell after Wilton police observed a car with its high beams on and rear license plate not illuminated going northbound on Danbury Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police attempted to stop the vehicle at Catalpa Road, but the driver continued at a slow rate of speed until about Cannon Road. Once stopped, police discovered the driver did not have valid identification and that the passenger, Moody, had a small plastic bag of marijuana. A subsequent search of the car revealed that Moody had six more bags of marijuana, as well as 60 empty clear zipper bags used as packaging materials. Moody was taken into custody for possession with intent to sell, while the driver was issued a citation for motor vehicle violations. The car was towed from the scene. Moody was processed and released the next morning after posting $2,500 bond. He has a Nov. 8 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

DUI, forgery, no license

Wilmer Felix Ajila-Aguilar, 47, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving without a license, and third-degree forgery on Monday, Oct. 29. Around 1:50 a.m., Wilton police came across a disabled vehicle in the area of Danbury and Seeley roads and determined the operator, Ajila-Aguilar, to be under the influence of alcohol. Ajila-Aguilar failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test. He also provided fraudulent identification and did not have a valid driver’s license. Ajila-Aguilar posted a $500 bond and is due at Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 13.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of Oct. 23-29.