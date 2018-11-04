Final pollinator plantings

The last plantings of native plants along the Norwalk River and Norwalk River Valley Trail will take place this month. Wilton Garden Club member Sandi Blaze donated dozens of plants for the effort.

Volunteers will meet Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 10 to noon at the corner of Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads at the trail’s parking lot. They will also meet Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 10 to noon, at the pocket chess park on River Road — look for the Pollinator Pathway butterfly sign.

All helpers are welcome and needed, and should bring gloves, shovel or trowel, kneeling pad, and water bottle. Register at [email protected] in case of weather cancellation or updates to plans for where to meet.

Medallions available

Like those Pollinator Pathway signs. Those who want to spread the word about the importance of creating a safe habitat for birds, bees and butterflies can do so with their own 6.5-inch metal sign that can be affixed to a tree, mailbox post, fence, or a stake in the ground. Email [email protected] for details. Find out more at Pollinator-pathway.org.