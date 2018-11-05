Dave Gortz sounds the gong Steve Hudspeth, left, brought to the Wilton Kiwanis Club meeting to thank everyone who helped out at the Rise Against Hunger food packaging event on Oct. 20. The sounding of the gong recognized that this year’s event reached the one-million-meals mark. At right is club president Jack McFadden. Kiwanis members were among the 700 people who joined together in the event sponsored by Wi-ACT, the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee that is a consortium of 11 Wilton faith institutions.