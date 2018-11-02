Hoffman Landscapes receives award of excellence

Hoffman Landscapes has been selected to receive a Gold Award of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

Each year, the NALP recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care, and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation.

The winning Fairfield County project was designed by Matthew Biron, one of Hoffman’s professional landscape architects. The craftsmen from Hoffman cleared and leveled the space for a backyard in Redding and built a custom freeform pool, multiple sunning terraces, an elevated fire pit, and an outdoor shower. Construction encompassed a new back door for the house, which now opens to a coffee patio.