Bauer receives award from Norwalk Hospital

Norwalk Hospital honored Wilton resident and longtime hospital volunteer, Carol Bauer, with its inaugural Founders’ Award.

Bauer was presented with the award at the recent Norwalk Hospital 125th Anniversary Gala. The Founders’ Award recognizes exceptional members of the Norwalk Hospital community whose caring and influence are both life-changing and transformational. The award is a reflection of Bauer’s impact on Norwalk Hospital, according to John Murphy, M.D., president and CEO of Western Connecticut Health Network.

“For 40 years, Bauer has served Norwalk Hospital with exceptional expertise, compassion, and dedication. She is a hands-on volunteer, a generous benefactor, and a friend to all. Her unparalleled commitment to Norwalk Hospital, where she currently volunteers as a chaplain of spiritual care, and the support and care she provides to patients, families, and caregivers is a stellar example of what ‘caring for the caregiver’ is all about,” Murphy said.

Proceeds from the gala event will be used to fund a new Caring for the Caregiver program at Norwalk Hospital.

Murphy called Bauer “an extraordinary person who has devoted much of her life to service and to helping others.”

He said, “her selfless approach to volunteering is so deserving of this recognition and much more. She has had an unimaginable impact on Norwalk Hospital, and we cannot thank her enough.”