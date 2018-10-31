Parent talk about teen sexting, pornography use

Dr. Sharon Lamb — practicing child psychologist and counseling psychology professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston — will discuss issues surrounding youth sexting and pornography use when she leads the first presentation in this year’s Wilton Youth Council Parent Information Series at Wilton Library on Thursday, Nov. 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

During her Teenagers, Sexting, and Pornography – What Parents Need to Know talk, Lamb will teach parents of teens and pre-teens about the prevalence of sexting, the “where” and “how” of children’s access to pornography, and how they can help guide their children to healthy and developmentally-appropriate activity.

In addition to teaching and practicing child psychology, Lamb does forensic evaluations in the state of Vermont as an expert in the best interests of the child, sexual abuse, harassment, and attachment. She has also authored, edited, and co-authored nine books.

The Parent Information series is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services, Wilton Youth Council, Weston Library, Weston Youth Services, and Wilton’s Domestic Violence Task Force. Upcoming programs in the series are:

Tuesday, Jan. 15 — Mindful Parenting with Tracey Masella, LCSW.

Wednesday, March 20 — The Pressure to be Perfect with Dr. Alicia Farrell.

Both presentations will take place at Wilton Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The talks are free, but registration for each one is strongly encouraged.

Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6334.