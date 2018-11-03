Students volunteer

Wilton High School students, from left, Cecilia Aversano, Kaylie Berghaus, Audrey Lenz, Cady Ferguson, Annie Caldwell, and Ellie Vloss were among the more than 25 volunteers at the first annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities on Oct. 21. More than 200 people attended the event at Sherwood Island State Park, which raised nearly $50,000 for Westport-based nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities. In addition to an approximately one-and-a-half-mile walk, attendees enjoyed games, performances, and other activities. Information smartkidswithld.org. — Rudolfo Sanches Carvalho photo