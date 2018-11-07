Warm up to winter at Ambler Farm

Ambler Farm will host its annual Winter Warming Party on Friday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will take place in the White Barn at Ambler Farm at 257 Hurlbutt Street.

Attendees will be served cocktails created by mixologists from Oak and Almond, Norwalk and Amis Trattoria, Westport; seasonal brews from Nod Hill Brewery, Ridgefield; custom hors d’oeuvres by Tim LaBant of The Schoolhouse and artisan chocolates from Sweet Pierre’s. There will also be gifts of “out and about” experiences around town.

The cost is $75 for members, $80 for non-members. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at amblerfarm.org. All proceeds directly benefit Ambler Farm.