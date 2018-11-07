Bell ringers perform

Music on the Hill invites the community to a chamber concert of music for handbells on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road.

Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson will conduct varied bell ensembles from solo ringers (one ringer, many bells) to duets, trios, sextets and more as they perform popular classics.

Listeners will recognize the melody of the Bach Prelude in C played with Ave Maria; The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saëns; and Concert Waltz by Scott Joplin.

All are welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted and $20 is suggested.

To receive notice of future concerts, including the popular Sounds of the Season Christmas concert with handbells and chorus, visit musiconthehillCT.org.