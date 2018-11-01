District sees 100-student drop in enrollment

The Wilton Public School District has at least 100 fewer students this October than it did last year, according to the district’s official October 2018 enrollment report.

As of Oct. 1, according to the report, the district’s total enrollment — excluding preschool students — was 3,861. This time last year, that number was 3,967.

According to the October 2018 net enrollment count, there are 728 students at Miller-Driscoll, 859 at Cider Mill, 1,004 at Middlebrook, and 1,270 at Wilton High School.

Grade level enrollment this year is as follows:

Kindergarten: 240.

First grade: 231.

Second grade: 257.

Third grade: 265.

Fourth grade: 308.

Fifth grade: 286.

Sixth grade: 307.

Seventh grade: 345.

Eighth grade: 352.

Ninth grade: 293.

10th grade: 344.

11th grade: 313.

12th grade: 320.

There were also 60 preschoolers enrolled in Miller-Driscoll’s preschool program as of Oct. 1, 32 of whom are in special education. This time last year, there were 54 preschoolers and 29 were in special education.

Grade level changes

Ninth grade saw the biggest drop, with 70 fewer students enrolled this year than last year, followed by third grade with 49 fewer students, and sixth grade with 33 fewer students.

Six other grade levels saw drops in enrollment this year. There are 27 fewer students in fifth grade, 12 fewer in first grade, nine fewer students in third grade, six fewer students in both seventh and 12th grade, and five fewer students in 11th grade.

Four grade levels saw enrollment increases. Eighth grade enrollment went up by 38 students, kindergarten saw a 29-student increase, fourth grade enrollment increased by 27, and 10th grade saw a 17-student enrollment increase.

Projections

The district’s number of enrolled students as of Oct. 1 is nine students short of the National School Development Council (NESDEC)’s 3,870-student projection for 2018. According to NESDEC’s latest enrollment projection report, Wilton’s K-12 enrollment to projected to decrease by 35 students next year.

Other than a three-student increase in 2011, according to NESDEC, student enrollment in the Wilton Public School District has dropped every year since 2008.

NESDEC projects Wilton’s student population to continue declining until 2026, when there’s projected to be a six-student increase, followed by a 19-student decrease in 2027, and a 13-student increase in 2028.

NESDEC’s enrollment projection report is available here.

The district’s October 2018 enrollment report is available here.